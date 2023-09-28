Khloé Kardashian says Tristan Thompson was only supposed to live at her house for two weeks

Khloé Kardashian shocked fans when she revealed that she let Tristan Thompson move into her home, and in a recent episode of The Kardashians, the reality star admitted he overstayed his welcome. She also talked about his serial cheating ways.

There’s no denying Koko’s sweet acts of kindness after Tristan and his brother Amari, who is disabled, lost their mother, Andrea, at just 53. Andrea took care of Amari, who suffers from epilepsy, in her home until the time of her death.

The Good American founder explained that they moved in while his house was in construction due to the weather in California, which caused flooding. “He was able to live there during renovations, but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain, and Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding. So Tristan and Amari are staying at my house right now until his home gets fixed.”

However, Tristan, with whom she shares children True, 5, and Tatum, 1, was only supposed to live there for two weeks. “It’s been three weeks that he’ll be [living] at my house. He was supposed to be there two,‘” the mother-of-two told her family while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas.



Instead of laying down the law, she said she would give until a month before saying something.



She also assured me they are not back together. “I am not back together with Tristan, hate to break it to everybody. But I’m not,” she clarified.

In the same episode, the 39-year-old spoke about his infidelity after her bestie, Malika Haqq, suggested she might try and save her family again by reconciling. Koko was straight up about her feelings towards Thompson’s actions. “If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did to me, I would probably castrate them... and smile doing it,” Kardashian said.

It is no secret Koko and Tristan have had a rollercoaster of a relationship since 2016. Right before Koko gave birth to True in 2018, video footage revealed he cheated with two women while she was pregnant. She took him back, and he cheated again with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods.

After taking him back again, things seemed to finally end when he fathered a love child with Maralee Nichols. Time will tell.