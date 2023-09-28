Kendall Jenner channels Priscilla Presley at Schiaparelli’s fashion show in Paris

Kendall Jenner has been booked and busy the last couple of days, walking the runways at top fashion shows, including Versace during Milan Fashion Week, and Schiaparelli as part of Paris Fashion Week.

The supermodel was also recently photographed attending the Gucci Ancora fashion show, accompanied by her boyfriend Bad Bunny. However, it was her recent look that stole the attention, closing the show for Schiaparelli in a red strapless dress, paired with off-white heels.

Kendall channeled Priscilla Presley’s iconic beehive hairstyle, walking the runway in a voluminous Presley-esque 60s look. The famous model was supported by her sister Kylie Jenner, who was sitting front row during the show, accompanied by her friend Rosalia.

Kylie can be seen proudly filming her sister, while Rosalia smiles seeing the closing of the show. Online users were quick to compare the hairstyle with Priscila’s signature style, while others immediately thought about Lana Del Rey during her Paradise music era.

Just last week Kendall walked the runway at Versace’s fashion show, sporting another 60s chic look, which consisted of a sleeveless white mini dress, featuring an embellished neckline. The model’s hair was styled in a high ponytail, completing the look with metallic sandals, a white purse, and minimal jewelry.

Fans of the model were also thrilled to see Kendall attending the Gucci show with Bad Bunny. The pair sat front row, with Kendall wearing a short trench coat, pairing the simple yet stylish ensemble with a red burgundy purse and matching heels. Meanwhile, the Puerto Rican singer wore a casual outfit, which consisted of blue jeans, a white button-up, black boots, and a beanie.