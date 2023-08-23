Priscilla Presley’s emotional reaction to Sofia Coppola’s film: ‘Only being 14, you look back and look ‘Why me?’’

Priscilla Presley’s romantic relationship with Elvis Presley, which started when she was 14 and he was 24, has been talked about by many throughout the successful career of the singer, and following his tragic death at 42, when the pair had already separated.

While Elvis’ life was taken to the big screen several times, most recently with the 2022 film ‘Elvis’ by Baz Luhrmann, this will be the first time Priscilla will be telling the story from her point of view, with the help of acclaimed director Sofia Coppola.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla shared her thoughts about the upcoming premiere on September 4 at the Venice Film Festival, and the theatrical release on October 27. “I’m so nervous because it’s my life,” she said. “The people who are watching, they’re living it with you, and you hope and pray that they get it. They get your feelings, your hurts, your sensitivity.”

“It was a different time,” she said to the publication. “I lived in his world. I wanted to please him. I wanted to fit in. I wanted to have fun with him. I wanted to see what it was that he liked.”

Adapted from the script from Priscilla’s 1985 memoir ‘Elvis and Me,’ Coppola revealed that she knows what it feels like to “be inside a show business family,” adding that “growing up, people are looking at you in a different way,” which is why she relates to Prisicilla’s experience.

Priscilla also revealed how she felt watching the movie for the first time in May. “When I saw the movie, I tried to separate myself and live it as if I was just a fan or just someone that’s wanting to see the movie,” she explained. “At the end, I actually, I was quite emotional. Only being 14. You look back and you go, ‘Why me? Why am I here? Why am I driving in a limo, going through the gates of Graceland with Elvis?’”