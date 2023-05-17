Priscilla Presley’s statement after battle with ‘beloved granddaughter’: ‘Stronger than ever’

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough are moving on after settling on their legal battle. The celebrity family is “stronger than ever” after coming to an agreement, as revealed by Priscilla in a new statement to ET.

“As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together,” She revealed. “My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together.”

Priscilla explained that all legal troubles are in the past, and wanted to set the record straight, in reference to an alleged lawsuit. “Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter,” she confirmed.

“My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie’s untimely passing,” she said to the publication. “We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever.”

It was reported on Tuesday that both Priscilla and Riley had “reached a settlement,” with Priscilla’s lawyer adding that “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Riley’s attorney went on to say that the actress “would not have agreed to a settlement if she was not happy with it,“ confirming that they are set to appear at a new hearing for approval on August 4, 2023.