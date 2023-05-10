Priscilla Presley enjoys dinner in LA amid legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley is taking some time to meet with her friends in Los Angeles, amid her legal battle with granddaughter Riley Keough. The 77-year-old star was spotted wearing an all-black outfit and having a casual conversation during a recent dinner outing.

It seems Priscilla has had the support of her friends during the ongoing legal issues. Meanwhile, Riley was recently photographed hanging out with her dad Danny Keough in Calabasas over the weekend, who was previously described as Lisa Marie Presley’s “absolute best friend in the world,” despite their split.

Handprint Ceremony Honoring Priscilla Presley at TCL Chinese Theater

As reported by Daily Mail, the ongoing legal feud between Riley and Priscilla involves Lisa Marie’s estate. Both Riley and her late brother Benjamin were named trustees of the fortune in 2016, after Priscilla had been the sole trustee for previous years.

This means Lisa Marie’s estate belongs to Riley, however, Priscilla is questioning the authenticity of the signatures in the official document. Another development in the legal battle happened last month, when Michael Lockwood, was granted full custody of the 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley, from her previous marriage with Lisa Marie.

Priscilla revealed to People that she is looking to “be a part of her grandchildren’s lives,” which could mean that the celebrity family will find a way to make arrangements and get to an agreement. Lisa Marie’s estate includes the control of the iconic Graceland.