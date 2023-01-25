Riley Keough shares a photo from the last time she saw her ‘beautiful mama’ Lisa Marie Presley

Lisa Marie Presley’s family and fans have been in mourning since she passed away at 54 on January 22nd. On Tuesday, her daughter Riley Keough, had people tearing up on Instagram after she shared a photo from the last time she saw her mom. “I feel blessed to have a photo of the last time I saw my beautiful mama,” Riley wrote in the caption.

Lisa Marie was the only child of Elvis Presley and was loved by people around the world. On Sunday, there was a memorial in honor of her life which was open to the public at Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee.

Riley, Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie’s half-brother Navarone Garcia, ex-husband Michael Lockwood, and their 14-year-old daughters Finley and Harper arrived together, per People. Her late son Benjamin’s girlfriend Diana Jay was also with the family.

Riley’s and Benjamin’s dad is Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough. Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to Benjamin and Elvis in Graceland’s Meditation Garden.

Riley recently confirmed that she quietly welcomed a baby girl last year. Meaning Lisa Maria spent her last months alive enjoying life as a grandma.

Riley’s husband Ben Smith-Petersen revealed it to the world at Lisa Marie’s memorial. Ben read a letter Riley wrote to her mom, which referenced their daughter, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” per TMZ.