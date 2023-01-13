Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis, dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter, and the only child of Rock legend Elvis Presley has died at 54.

Priscilla Presley confirmed the news to PEOPLE. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” [Priscilla]

Emergency services rushed to the singer’s Calabasas home for a possible cardiac arrest on Thursday. Priscilla asked fans keep her daughter in their prayers. This came only two days after she attended the 2023 Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla and the actor that portrayed her father in the iconic film, ‘Elvis’, Austin Butler.

Lisa Marie Presley was born in 1968. She was nine years old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977. Eventually, Lisa Marie became the sole heir and also inherited her father’s Graceland residence.