Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough confirms birth of her first child

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter, Riley Keough, has secretly welcomed a baby girl with husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who hinted at the news during the public memorial service at Graceland, reading a letter from Riley to her late mother. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life,” he read, adding, “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters.”

A representative for the actress confirmed the news, following the emotional speech by Riley, read by Smith-Petersen. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity,” the letter continued. “I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”

The couple has yet to share more details about their new baby daughter, including her name. The couple tied the knot back in 2015 after falling in love on the set of ‘Mad Max: Fury Road.’ Riley said at the time that just “two weeks into dating him, we were at a gas station and I was like, ‘I could see myself having kids with this person.’ It was kind of like I knew I was meeting my husband. It was very cool.”

Lisa Marie’s life and legacy was honored during her memorial service on the front lawn of Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion and support you have shown our family during this difficult time,” said a message from the Presley family. “We will always be grateful.”