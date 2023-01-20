Riley Keough shares emotional tribute to mom Lisa Marie Presley ahead of memorial service

Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom Lisa Marie Presley. The 33-year-old actress broke her silence following the tragic announcement on January 12, after the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley was rushed to the hospital, suffering cardiac arrest.

Riley posted a black and white photo of herself as a child, sharing a sweet moment with Lisa Marie, with a bouquet of flowers in front of them. The actress added a red heart emoji to the post, with many of her celebrity friends showing support for the family during this difficult time.

“I love you,” Nicole Richie wrote, while Taylor Lautner and Nicole Peltz Beckham commented with heart emojis. “Sending you so much love,” Jenna Dewan also wrote, and Kim Kardashian added an infinity symbol emoji.

A public memorial service in honor of Lisa Marie Presley will be taking place at Graceland on January 22, which will be her final resting place, following her unexpected death. “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a representative for the family shared.

Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland “next to her beloved son Ben,” who died by suicide in 2020. Riley previously talked about mourning the death of her late brother, explaining to InStyle in 2021 that she tried to remain grateful for the moments they spent together.