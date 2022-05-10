Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s emotional reaction seeing ‘Elvis’ movie: ‘It brought tears’

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley have given their seal of approval to the highly anticipated ‘Elvis’ movie, revealing that they are both excited and emotional about the upcoming project directed by Baz Luhrmann.

©GettyImages



Riley Keough and Lisa Marie Presley

“I’ve seen Elvis the film, I watched the trailer over a dozen times. But the words I heard from my daughter on how much she loved the film and that Riley (Lisa Marie’s daughter) will love it too when she sees it brought tears,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of the trailer.

“I relived every moment in this film. It took me a few days to overcome the emotions as it did with Lisa. Beautifully done Baz, Tom, Austin, and Olivia,” Priscilla shared.

Fans of the music legend have shared their excitement to finally see the movie, and even more after seeing Austin Butler, who portrays Elvis in the upcoming biopic, walking the red carpet of the 2022 Met Gala with Priscilla.

©GettyImages



Austin Butler and Priscilla Presley

The film is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival later this month and will be released worldwide in theaters in late June. This is also not the first time Priscilla shares her thoughts on the film, previously describing Austin’s performance as “outstanding” and praising Tom Hanks for embodying the role of Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker.

“It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered,” Priscilla wrote.