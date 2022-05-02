Priscilla Presley reveals thoughts on Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley has given her stamp of approval to Austin Butler’s portrayal of her late ex-husband and music icon Elvis Presley, after attending a private screening of the highly anticipated film ‘Elvis.’

Fans of the legendary artist have shared their excitement, waiting for the late June release of the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann, as it gives more insight into the life of the beloved star, with Butler acting alongside Tom Hanks, portraying his manager Colonel Tom Parker.

It seems Priscilla only had positive reviews for the film, after watching the movie with Memphis Mafia member Jerry Schilling, who had worked with Elvis since 1954.

“Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding. Halfway through the film Jerry and I looked at each other and said WOW!” Priscilla wrote on social media, adding “Bravo to him... he knew he had big shoes to fill. He was extremely nervous playing this part. I can only imagine.”

She also shared her thoughts on Hanks’ portrayal, as he is shown in the film as an important part of Elvis’ life, detailing their complex relationship throughout his career. Priscilla declared, “What a character he was,” and explained that “There were two sides to Colonel; Jerry and I witnessed both.”

Many movies and documentaries have been done about the life of The King, but this seems to be the film that gets closer to reality, with the signature style of Luhrmann, and a new original soundtrack featuring Doja Cat.

“The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis‘ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film,” Priscilla concluded, ”It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.“