Doja Cat to release ‘Vegas’ lead single from ‘Elvis’ movie Soundtrack

Doja Cat’s highly anticipated single ‘Vegas’ will be leading Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie soundtrack, following the live debut of the track during the singer’s incredible Coachella performance over the two weekends of the music festival.

The new single is set to be released May 6, and while this is an original song, fans of the singer and the legendary artist will get to hear snippets of the iconic song ‘Hound Dog’ in the track, and possibly of ‘Viva Las Vegas,’ however we still have to wait until we hear the final studio version.

The acclaimed director attended Doja’s performance in Coachella, showing his appreciation and support for the rapper, and for two other artists involved in the long awaited project, including Shonka Dukreh, who portrays Big Mama Thornton, and Yola, who plays Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

The movie is set to premiere in theaters on June 24, starring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was a very influential person in the life of the iconic singer.

The original soundtrack is expected to be released this summer via RCA, with some details about the collaborations still under wraps. Variety reports that “the album will include variations on Presley material that include contributions from a number of name artists representing different genres.”