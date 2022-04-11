Billboard Music Awards: From The Weeknd to Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo

The Billboard Music Awards are among us, and some of our favorite artists are leading the coveted nominations in 62 categories, taking place May 15 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Doja Cat is officially the leading female finalist with 14 nominations, which include Top Artist, Top Female Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist, following the success of her album ‘Planet Her’ nominated for ‘Kiss Me More’ featuring SZA in the Top Hot 100 Song and Top Collaboration.

The Weeknd, who recently said he wants to change his stage name, is also expected to win big, after being nominated in 17 categories, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist. Ariana Grande is also included in six nominations, collaborating with The Weeknd in ‘Save Your Tears (Remix).’

Fans of Olivia Rodrigo have shared their excitement for the singer, after landing 13 nominations, including Top Artist, Top New Artist, Top Female Artist, and Top Hot 100 Artist.

Taylor Swift is also expected to take home awards for ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ in the Top Country album category, while Drake is competing for 11 categories, including Top Male Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Hot 100 Artist.

This year Billboard unveiled five new categories, Top Billboard Global 200 Artist, Top Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Artist, Top Billboard Global 200 Song, and Top Billboard Global Excl U.S. Song.

Ed Sheeran has been nominated for four of the new global categories for his hit song “Bad Habits.”