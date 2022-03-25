Doja Cat ‘quits’ music following backlash from fans in South America

Doja Cat’s recent trip to South America has become so frustrating, she’s ready to call it quits on her entire career.

On Thursday, March 24, the “Say So” singer took to social media to admit that she gave an underwhelming performance at Lollapalooza Brazil earlier that day.

But, after making her admission, Doja didn’t exactly recieve any sympathy. Instead, she received backlash from her Paraguayan fans for canceling her set at Asunciónico 2022 earlier in the week without an explanation.

“I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that,” the artist tweeted. “But thank you guys for coming out I f***ing love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better.”

When one fan responded to a different tweet about Brazil, a Paraguayan fan told Doja Cat it’s “too late to apologize” for cancelling her set.

The singer’s response, “I’m not sorry.”

Not only were fans upset that her set was cancelled, but others waited outside her hotel room to try and get pictures and autographs--though they never got that opportunity.

Her frustrated supporters continued to send her messages about why they were made, which is when someone tweeted her saying, “Doja, you’re not going to win this fight against the Paraguayans.”

“I moved on i’m just gonna let everybody be mad,” she responded.

To a deleted tweet about the incident, Doja wrote, “I’m not taking pictures again with anybody else after this tour.”

After that, another fan asked the singer where her humility went, which is when she really let out her emotions.

“It’s gone and i don’t give a f*** anymore i f***in quit i can’t wait to f***ing disappear and i don’t need you to believe in me anymore,” she wrote. “Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i’m a f***ing fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f***ing nightmare unfollow me.”