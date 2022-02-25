New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Doja Cat, ROSALÍA, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from inclucing Tyga, Doja Cat, Alcover, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Tyga, Doja Cat - “Freaky Deaky”

Tyga and Doja Cat, the duo that gave us “Juicy,” have linked up once again to release their new collaboration, “Freaky Deaky.”

This track launches “an exciting new era of Tyga,” according to a press release. The rapper told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 that “Freaky Deaky” is the first single for an album that’s “about 80 percent done” and should be released “probably sometime early summer.”

2. Ramon Vega, Kenia OS - “Tírame Un Hello (Remix)”

Ramón Vega, a teenage music sensation from Sonora, Mexico, has just released his latest track: “Tirame Un Hello (Remix)” featuring Kenia OS.

After reaching the top charts in over 10 countries, Vega has reinvented the popular track, creating an exciting and fresh new version of his most successful song to date.

3. ROSALÍA - CHICKEN TERIYAKI

ROSALÍA is back once again with a new song titled, “CHICKEN TERIYAKI,” another single off of her upcoming project, Motomami. During an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Rosalía said she was “just having fun” when making the track.

“There’s irony in the lyrics. And yeah, just remember having fun with it,” she said, going on to note that “this song happened in the Mercer Hotel in New York.”

4. 2 Chainz feat Lil Baby - “Kingpen Ghostwriter”

Following release of his seventh studio album, Dope Don’t Sell Itself,2 Chainz returns with the music video for his new track “Kingpen Ghostwriter” with Lil Baby.

“Kingpen Ghostwriter” serves as the third collaboration between booth Atlanta rappers, who previously worked together on “Anyway,” a track from Lil Baby’s Street Gossip album, along with Juicy J’s 2020 single “Spend It.”