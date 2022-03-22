Doja Cat shows love to her ‘Chilean kittens’ after stopping her Lollapalooza set in Argentina for a distressed fan

Doja Cat is showing her fans just how much they mean to her. The singer made headlines over the weekend after a viral video at Lollapalooza Argentina showed her stopping her set for almost 5 minutes to help a fan in distress. “Somebody needs help over there,” she said. “Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?” She said into the mic before stopping her performance completely until she knew the fan was okay.

©GettyImages



Lollapalooza Chile

In the viral video, Doh watches concerned from the stage, “I’m sorry; I can’t keep going if things aren’t good,” she explained into the mic. “I want to ask you guys a question. Does it matter that everybody here gets home safe? Right? Make noise if everybody who needs to get home safe needs to get home safe. Then you’re on my side, right? That’s all that matters.”

The show remained halted as she kept her fans calm and cool, “you guys enjoy the show? Listen, you guys. It’s nobody’s fault. This stuff happens, it’s a lot of people,” she said.

Since Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival resulted in the death of 10 of his fans, artists like Doja have gotten praise whenever they stop the set to help a fan. “People get crushed. It’s a lot… This kind of stuff, it happens, so don’t get sad or upset, I’ll be back. I will. I will, I promise,” the “Say So” singer said before eventually getting the okay to resume.

Doja continued to show how important her fans are to her at her next show in Santiago, Chile. The artist performed again at the local Lollapalooza on Sunday, and just like Miley Cyrus, it looks like dozens of her fans found out where she was staying.

The celebrity was happy to see all her “Chilean Kittens” and snapped selfies with them with a huge smile on her face. She shared a gallery of the pics on her Instagram with the caption, “CHILEAN KITTENS.”