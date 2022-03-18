Miley Cyrus poses and takes selfies with fans as hundreds filled the streets in Argentina for her arrival

Some celebrities wouldn’t get close to a group of screaming fans, but Miley Cyrus was ready and eager to show her Smileys love in Argentina. Miley arrived at her hotel in Buenos Aires, Thurday, where she had fans waiting for her, and she made a lot of their dreams come true, happily posing for selfies.

The singer posed in her colorful outfit and did her signature pose, sticking her tongue out. Once fans caught wind that Miley was there, hundreds headed out into the streets trying to find her.

Cyrus shared a gallery of photos and videos showing just how much mayhem there was in the streets for her arrival. “DO I HAVE YOUR #ATTENTION #MILEYLIVE #ARGENTINA,“ she captioned the post. The videos show hundreds of fans running in the middle of the street with their phones out trying to get a peek at the Hannah Montana star.