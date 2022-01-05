Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party ﻿broadcast live on NBC from Miami, was a really big hit and the perfect way to ring in 2022 for the network. The Hannah Montana star and her co-host, Pete Davidson, had a very successful show, being the second most viewed program, pulling in 6.3 million viewers right before the stroke of midnight.

During the show, Miley had several outfit changes that she pulled off flawlessly, while looking truly spectacular. The 29 year old pop singer even had a warddrobe malfuction, which she salvaged like a pro by holding the top before it fell off and then getting a red blazer jacket she got backstage from a previous performance. She followed with a joke “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve worn on stage.”

Our favorite outfit was the one she wore while performing a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” with her sister Noah Cyrus, who joined her on stage.

Scroll below to see all the outfits Miley wore for her NYE party so you can see which one you love the most!