Doja Cat ‘contractually’ sings about Taco Bell’s long lost Mexican Pizza

Doja Cat and Taco Bell’s collaboration might be the best when it comes to celebrity endorsement deals. While marketing strategies usually include an overwhelming amount of support, it seems like they are going with hate. And,it’s working.

Less than 24 hours ago the singer posted a video on TikTok singing about the company’s discontinued “MexicanPizza,” where Doja looks in pain pretending that she loves the jingle. At the time of this publication, her TikTok has been viewed over 13 million times with over 3.5 million likes.

.@DojaCat’s finished @tacobell jingle for the return of their Mexican pizza 🍕 pic.twitter.com/2hjWQSLexk — The Kittens Room (@TheKittensRoom) March 9, 2022

The jingle is actually extremely catchy despite the disdain in Doja’s voice. Fans left comments like “is this against your will,” “this can’t be real” and, “Doja… baby are you ok.” They also left comments like “contractual,” referencing a video she made prior warning her fans about the jingle with the caption, “somebody gettin cussed out.”

Doja shared a selfie-style makeup-free video in bed, “I got to do this f***ing — you got to be quiet though, you can’t tell anybody that I told you this — I gotta do this f***ing TikTok where I do like… everybody keeps calling it a jingle. It’s for Taco Bell, and I gotta do this f***ing jingle,” she said, explaining she banned the word “jingle” within her team.

“But I have to do a jingle, they want me to rap about Mexican Pizza so I just want to give you a heads-up before yousee that s**t — it’s contractual. I know it’s bad,” she said whispering into the camera.” Of course, with 20 million followers, the singer doesn’t actually expect that nobody will see the video. Taco Bell’s TikTok account commented on Doja’s video writing “Pretty sure the jingle was your idea,” with a thinking face emoji. That video has been viewed almost 9 million times at this time and has over 2 million likes. Further proof, the marketing is genius.

Doja even “leaked” the Super Bowl commercial for the fast-food chain on one of her TikTok live streams before it aired. Screen recordings of the live show she had over 82 thousand viewers when she showed the ad. Taco Bell’saccount was watching the stream leaving comments like “uhhhh” and “this isn’t part of the plan, but…”

All in all, it’s safe to safe, that the Mexican Pizza is coming back, and we will probably have a lot more Doja Cat and Taco Bell antics in our future.