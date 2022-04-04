Olivia Rodrigo shines light on inclusion, brings sign language interpreter to Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo is shining light on the importance of inclusion, attending the red carpet of the 2022 Grammy Awards with a sign language interpreter on Sunday night.

Fans of the 19-year-old singer praised her for bringing an ASL interpreter to her interviews, including ‘Coda’ star Marlee Matlin, who showed her appreciation for Olivia’s actions. “Thank you ⁦@oliviarodrigo for having an ASL interpreter with you on the red carpet! You ROCK!” she wrote.

Olivia had a successful night at the Grammys, performing during the ceremony and taking home three awards out of seven nominations, for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance for her hit ‘Drivers License.’

The singer did several interviews after receiving her awards, sharing her excitement and posing with the trophies. However while being photographed, one of the awards fell to the floor, breaking in half. Similar to one Taylor Swift’s moments backstage a few years ago.

Hip-hop artist Sean Forbes also commented on Olivia’s ASL interpreter, remarking that while “There were several interpreters on the red carpet, and 99% of the live stream was not ASL accessible, just a few like @oliviarodrigo” adding that “there is supposed to be an ASL livestream right now for the awards but I can’t find it..... not entirely accessible.”