Elvis Trailer: Watch Austin Butler portray Elvis Presley in new biopic about the king of rock & roll

It’s finally here! The official trailer for ‘Elvis’ has been released, giving us the first look at Austin Butler’s portrayal of Elvis Presley.

Directed by Baz Luhrmann, the musical drama is set to be released on June 24, with fans of the superstar getting excited about watching the highly anticipated film on the big screen.

Viewers can expect to see the signature work of Luhrmann, known for his acclaimed 2003 film ‘Moulin Rouge’ and the 2013 adaptation of ‘The Great Gatsby,’ with a new film filled with colors, incredible set design and captivating narration.

Butler proves to be the perfect casting choice, as the storyline explores the complicated relationship between Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks, who starts the narration of the trailer by saying “There are some who’d make me out to be the villain of this here story.”

“Elvis is such an icon and he’s held up to a superhuman status,” Butler shared, giving some details about his preparation to portray the music icon, “Ultimately it’s the life that’s important. You can impersonate somebody. But it’s to find the life within, to find the heart,” adding,”To find the human within that icon, that was the real joy.”

The Hollywood star won the coveted role, battling against Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.