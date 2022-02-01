Celebrities with strange pets: From Elvis Presley’s chimpanzee to George Clooney’s pig

Some of our most famous celebrites have very expensive taste, and some have very unusual interests, including having the companion of exotic pets. Here is a list of the stars, singers and celebrities, who had or still have strange pets.

Elvis Presley was known for having a big collection of pets, including more than a handful of dogs, chickens, ducks, spider monkeys, peacocks, chickens, pigs, among others. However his closest friend was definitely his chimpanzee Scatter, and while the pair were inseparable, Scatter later became too rowdy and lived a happy life in his property in Tenessee.

Spencer Pratt is an animal lover and a very spiritual person. The reality star has an incredible collection of crystals and is constantly showing his hummingbirds to his fans and followers on social media.

Did you know George Clooney was once saved by a pig? The smart creature named Max went on to save the actor from the Northridge California earthquake in 1994, becoming one of his best friends. The actor shared an emotional message when Max died, describing him as “a big part of my life.”

Audrey Hepburn had the most adorable fawn named Peppin, yes you read that right, the legendary actress took home a fawn so that they could get accustomed to each other for the 1959 film ‘Green Mansions,’ having such a close relationship that Peppin even thought Audrey was his mother.