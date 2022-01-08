Leo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone spend PDA-filled days in St. Barts

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone made the most of their beach getaway this week. The actors were photographed hugging and kissing on the beach in St. Barts this past Tuesday, January 4th.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple rarely makes public appearances together.

Leo and Camila looked happy to be with each other on the beach. The two were captured kissing and talking as they spent time in the water, with Camila hanging off of his back and laughing at what their friends were saying.

Leo and Camila have been dating since 2017 and are private about their relationship. The two made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards, where Leo was nominated for best actor for the film “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.”

While the couple is private about their relationship, rarely making appearances together, they have been subject to some criticism due to their 23 year age gap. Morrone is 24 and DiCaprio is 47. DiCaprio has avoided the subject altogether but Morrone has addressed it head-on, saying that while she understands why some people find this bit of information curious, she is not concerned about it and believes people should date whoever they want. “There‘s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date.”

While Morrone’s career is starting out, the actress has been involved in a variety of exciting indie projects. In 2019, she starred in the film “Mickey and the Bear,” which got some critical acclaim, especially due to her performance. This year she’s starring in the anticipated TV series “Daisy Jones and the Six,” alongside Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Leonardo DiCaprio’s most recent film is “Don’t Look Up,” where he’s a contender for important awards.