Leonardo DiCaprio‘s girlfriend Camila Morrone spotted on the set of new TV series

Camila Morrone, the 24 year old Argentinean-American actress, is back to shooting her Amazon series, which was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show, titled “Daisy Jones and the Six,” tells the story of a fictional rock band in the 70’s.

©GrosbyGroup



This week, Morrone and her costars returned to set.

Morrone, who is currently dating Leonardo DiCaprio, was spotted on the set looking era-appropriate, wearing a brown skirt and a multicolored turtleneck. She was captured on her way to shoot a scene with her costar Sebastian Chacon, with both photographed wearing face masks and the gear necessary to follow COVID-19 protocols.

©GrosbyGroup



In order to continue to work on the show, cast and crew members must comply with COVID-19 protocols.

Actors made their return to set this Monday, with Camila uploading a black and white post on Instagram. ”March 2020 we got shut down one week before production. A year and a half later, we finally start our long awaited first day on this show. We cannot wait to give you sex, drugs, rock and roll, and a whole lotta drama,”she wrote.