Why George Clooney declined a $35 million check ‘for one day’s work’

George Clooney is opening up about how he chooses which opportunities to take.

In a new interview with The Guardian about directing his upcoming film The Tender Bar, the star was asked whether he feels he has “enough money now” at this stage in his life. In response, Clooney gave the perfect example to depict just how comfortable he is with how much money he has.

“Well, yeah. I was offered $35 million for one day’s work for an airline commercial, but I talked to Amal about it and we decided it‘s not worth it,” he explained.

“It was [associated with] a country that, although it‘s an ally, is questionable at times, and so I thought: ‘Well, if it takes a minute‘s sleep away from me, it’s not worth it,’” the actor continued.

On the subject of being picky when it comes to work, George--who shares 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal Clooney--also spoke about why he has done less acting in recent years.

“In general, there just aren‘t that many great parts — and, look, I don’t have to act,” the 60-year-old explained. “My wife and I had this conversation when I turned 60 this summer. I said, ‘I can still bounce around pretty good, and we both love what we do. But we gotta make sure we don’t book ourselves silly.’ So part of it is just us making sure we live our lives.”

Earlier this month, Clooney talked to Marc Maron on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast about raising his kids, revealing how being an older father informs his decisions in life and work.

“I had this discussion with Amal the other day because I turned 60. Look, we have to rethink how we’re doing our lives,” he said, going on to tell Maron that both he and Amal have talked about prioritizing their family over their careers in the near future.

“We’re working a lot, both of us. She’s working a tremendous amount as well. I just said, it doesn’t mean we don’t do a job because we gotta do a job,” Clooney explained. “If you don’t have a job, you’re dead. We also have to make sure we’re spending less time behind a computer or going on locations.”

The director continued, “Sixty is a number but I’ve done all the physicals, knock on wood, in good shape. I feel healthy. Sixty, you can kind of beat the devil a little bit, 80 you can’t and that‘s 20 years from now. Twenty years happens in a flash, and faster as you get older.”