Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial service at Graceland: To be inherited by her daughters

A public memorial service in honor of Lisa Marie Presley will be taking place at Graceland on January 22, which will be her final resting place, following her unexpected death. “Riley, Harper, Finley, and Priscilla are grateful for the support, well-wishes, and outpouring of love honoring their beloved Lisa Marie,” a representative for the family shared.

The late singer’s memorial service will be held at 9 a.m. on the front lawn of the iconic property. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley wrote on January 12, describing her as “the most passionate, strong and loving woman.”

“In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation,” a statement reads, regarding the memorial service, detailing that the donations will be going to various organizations supported by the foundation, which include arts, education, and children’s programs in Memphis/Whitehaven area.

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughters, 33-year-old Riley Keough, and 14-year-old twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, will inherit Elvis Presley’s iconic 500-acre farm in Tennessee, acquired back in 1957 when he was 22 years old, and inherited by the singer’s only child when he died in 1977.

It was also reported that Lisa Marie will be buried at Graceland “next to her beloved son Ben,” who died by suicide in 2020.