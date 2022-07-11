A new generation of music lovers is being introduced to Elvis Presley with the new biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann, which received a blessing from Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley, so while it’s safe to say that the film gave an accurate portrayal of the music legend, the costume design was an important part of telling the story, educating viewers on the fashion journey of the star throughout his career.

Here are some of the most iconic looks the singer wore, making his fans go wild during his performances, from his classic looks to his most popular outfits, in music and film, including his iconic black leather jacket, gold sunglasses and his Las Vegas look recreated by Elvis impersonators around the world.