Remembering Lisa Marie Presley: Emotional tributes from Nicolas Cage, John Travolta and more

Hollywood is mourning Lisa Marie Presley, following the shocking news of her death. The daughter of Elvis Presley is remembered by her mother Priscilla Presley as a “passionate, strong and loving woman,” with many of her friends and family members sharing tributes on social media.

Loading the player...

“We are heartbroken over the loss of Lisa Marie Presley,” Tom Hanks wrote, adding that he is “absolutely heartbroken.”

“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Nicolas Cage stated. “She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken,” the actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, wrote, ”I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Pink described Lisas Marie as “one of a kind. Smart as a whip, sensitive, talented, witty, mean, loving, generous, judgmental but always right, loyal,” adding that she “adored” her children. “The world lost a rare gem today. May your soul rest in peace, friend.”

‘Elvis’ director Baz Luhrmann also shared an emotional message following the news. “Over the last year, the entire Elvis movie family and I have felt the privilege of Lisa Marie’s kind embrace,” he wrote, posting a photo on Instagram. “Her sudden, shocking loss has devastated people all around the world. Lisa Marie, we will miss your warmth, your smile, your love.”

“Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry,” John Travolta wrote. “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”