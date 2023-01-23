Sarah Ferguson quotes Queen Elizabeth at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial

Sarah Ferguson honored her late friend Lisa Marie Presley at the memorial service for Elvis Presley’s only child on Sunday. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mother quoted Queen Elizabeth, who passed away last year, in her remarks at “Lisa Marie’s Celebration of Life.”

Sarah Ferguson spoke at Lisa Marie’s memorial service on Jan. 22

“Sissy this is for you with affection,” Sarah said at the service held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. “My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was.”

Queen Elizabeth famously said “grief is the price we pay for love” in a message following the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001.

Lisa Marie died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital. Following her passing, the Duchess of York penned a tribute to her “sissy” on Instagram.