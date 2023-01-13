Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice’s mom ‘deeply saddened’ by death of ‘sissy’ Lisa Marie Presley

Sarah Ferguson is mourning the death of her “sissy” Lisa Marie Presley. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s mom, 63, took to her personal Instagram on Friday to pen a moving tribute to her late friend.

Alongside a photo of the two of them, Sarah wrote, “I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla.”

“You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them,” Sarah added. “I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart.”

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being rushed to the hospital. She was 54.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Lisa Marie’s mother said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.”

Priscilla continued, “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”