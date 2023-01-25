Priscilla Presley opens up about ‘very difficult time’ after Lisa Marie’s memorial service

Priscilla Presley is sharing her appreciation for all the support she has received from fans, following the unexpected death of her daughter Lisa Marie Presley. The family got together at Graceland over the weekend for an emotional memorial service, which was open to the public.

Priscilla took to social media to open up about what she described as a “very difficult time,” and took a moment to thank her followers for the thoughtful messages and comments. “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words,” she wrote, adding that “It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference.”

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley Keough confirmed the birth of her first child amid the tragic news. The actress had her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, read a letter dedicated to her mom. “I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” she wrote.

“I remember you giving me baths as a baby, driving me in my car seat listening to Aretha Franklin … taking me for ice cream after school in Florida,” Riley continued, “I remember you singing to me and my brother lullabies at night, and how you’d lay with us until we fell asleep.”

“I remember how it felt to be loved by the most loving mother I’ve ever known. How safe it felt to be in your arms: I remember that feeling as a child, and I remember it two weeks ago on your couch,” she added.

“Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity,” the letter continued. “I’m a product of your heart, my sisters are a product of your heart, my brother is a product of your heart.”