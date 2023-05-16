Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough’s battle over Lisa Marie’s trust: ‘Everyone is happy’

It seems the legal battle between Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough has come to an end, now that a settlement has been reached over the control of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.

Priscilla’s lawyer, Ronsen Shamoon, shared more information about the case. “They have reached a settlement. Families are happy,” she said to reporters. “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Riley’s attorney, Justin Gold, went on to say that the actress “would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.” Both parties are set to appear at a new hearing for approval on August 4, 2023.

The legal battle first started in January, four days after Lisa Marie’s memorial following her unexpected death at 54 when Priscilla’s lawyers filed a petition detailing that the “authenticity and validity” of a previous amendment to her daughter’s trust was questioned.

The change took place in 2016 and gave control of the Graceland estate, which included a 15 percent stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises, reported to be around $110 million, to Riley and her brother Benjamin, who tragically died by suicide in 2020.

This meant Priscilla had been removed from the trust at the time. However, a friend of Lisa Marie revealed to People at the time that “there’s zero question” about what her wishes were. “Lisa wanted Riley and Ben to be the trustees,” the source said.