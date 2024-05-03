Gypsy Rose Blanchard shows off her new nose and opens up about mental health

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is opening up. The 32-year-old true crime viral sensation may have deleted her Instagram, but she is still making headlines. At the An Evening with Lifetime: Conversations On Controversies panel, she arrived with full glam for her first public appearance since she had a nose job and opened up about mental health.

Blanchard, who is back with her ex fiance, has experienced many changes since her release from prison in December 2023. She amassed millions of followers on social media, was being followed by paparazzi, and was treated like a celebrity.

It’s something she said took a toll on her mental health. “I’m very much an introvert. And so coming out and this media storm hit me,” she told Janine Rubenstein of PEOPLE. “At first, I really, really was touched by the positivity that people were showing me, and then as social media began, and how it always does, it turned negative. It started to hurt my mental health.”

Gypsy Rose deleted her social media accounts in March after telling fans she did not consider herself a “celebrity” along with a public apology “to all the people that I offended with a lack of accountability.” A source told PEOPLE at the time that her decision “was at the advisement of her parole officer, so she won’t get in trouble and go back to jail.”



But Gypsy has been making her return on TikTok. She showed off the results of her nose job while in a pink outfit at the beach and a video getting ready for the panel. She said she’s learned lessons and is aware that she’s going to make some “missteps.” “I just recently got back into it with having learned don’t read comments,” she said during the panel. “I’m just trying to live my life in the best way that I can.”





Blanchard’s love life has also been a rollercoaster and a topic of discussion on social media. She is back with her ex-fiance, Ken Urker, after separating from her ex-husband, Ryan Scott, three months after she was released from prison for serving time for her involvement in her mom Dee Dee Blanchard’s murder.