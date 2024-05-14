Elsa Pataky shares her workout routine with her kids: Impressive rope climbing skills

Elsa Pataky is giving a glimpse at her intense workout routine. The 47-year-old actress decided to share part of her workout, accompanied by her kids, 11-year-old India, and 9-year-old Sasha, at their home gym in Byron Bay, Australia.

The actress showed her well-equipped gym, which she also shares with her husband Chris Hemsworth. Elsa took to Instagram to share some clips, including her impressive rope climbing skills, with both of her kids going all the way to the top.

She can also be seen doing squats and some light cardio, while her kids are doing push-ups and showing their boxing skills at a different part of the home gym, which includes multiple punching bags, dumbbells, and barbell racks, as well as a cable machine, treadmills, and stationary bikes.

The celebrity family also proved to be big fans of Demi Lovato, with Elsa choosing her hit song ‘Confident’ as the background sound. “Of course Thor’s kids are climbing a rope like it’s nothing,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Those who play together, stay together!!” adding, “Like mother like daughter. Like father like son.”

Other online users also commented about the “next generation,” referencing Hemsworth’s fan-favorite character, Thor. “Small Thor is Training,” one person said, while someone added, “OMG they’re too cute! and they’re putting me to shame with that rope skill!”

Elsa and Chris recently made an appearance at the Met Gala, with the actress showing off her semi-sheer ensemble in gold, paired with gold bracelets and a matching headpiece. Meanwhile, her husband wore an off-white suit, paired with black shoes.