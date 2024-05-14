Chris Hemsworth breaks one of Anna Wintour’s rules during the 2024 Met Gala

Chris Hemsworth chose to play by his rules during the 2024 Met Gala, held on May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The star, known for his on-screen heroics, showcased a different kind of bravery as he ventured into uncharted territory, defying the norms of the prestigious event.

In an interview with E! News, published on Monday, May 13, the 40-year-old Australian heartthrob candidly revealed his deviation from the expected protocol. Rather than adhering to the event’s “no-phone policy,” Hemsworth confessed to indulging in a flurry of selfies amidst the grandeur of the Met Gala. “Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, ‘When did I take that? Let’s delete that one,’” he shared with a hint of mischief.

©Getty Images





While the Met Gala, organized by Anna Wintour, traditionally upholds strict guidelines, prohibiting the use of phones and posting images on social media, Hemsworth’s rebellion against the status quo isn’t entirely unprecedented.

Under the theme of “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” Hemsworth made his Met Gala debut alongside his wife, Elsa Pataky. The couple, renowned for their elegance, graced the beige and green carpet in coordinated ensembles.

Hemsworth opted for a sophisticated three-piece cream-colored suit, exuding timeless charm and understated sophistication. Meanwhile, Pataky radiated regal glamour in a radiant golden gown, accentuated by intricate detailing and a matching crown, all crafted by Tom Ford.

While talking to La La Anthony about his duties as co-chair, the Thor star called it an “honor” but admitted he had to turn to his wife for help. “To be honest, I had to ask my wife about the logistics and what happens at this event. I’ve never been. Elsa’s been, but she knows much more about the fashion world,” he told the host.

Overall, Hemsworth said he was thankful. “Being from Australia, a little coastal town, this is all very new to me. But I’m excited to be here and thankful, and grateful I have a beautiful date with me here too,” he gushed about his wife.