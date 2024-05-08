This week, the Met Gala dazzled the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, marking the pinnacle of fashion’s biggest and most important night. A glittering array of celebrities and fashionistas gathered under this year’s evocative theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” The theme brought to life a stunning collection of gowns that seamlessly wove together both historical and archival elegance with modern and edgy designs. And once again, the gala proved to be the ultimate celebration of creativity and bold style, reinforcing its reputation as the highlight of the fashion calendar.

This special day, which usually comes with a flurry of activities, was particularly exciting this year, with everything from parties to collaborations lighting up the city. One standout event that captured HOLA!’s attention was a stunning collab between Christian Siriano and Unisom.