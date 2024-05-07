Yesterday was the famous Met Gala. As usual, the carpet was full of incredible looks. This year’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the dress code is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story under the same name. The biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sport gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, with their interpretation.





Those invited to the exclusive dinner walked the green carpet alone, with their designer, friends, or loving partner. Some couples made their red carpet debut, like co-chair Chris Hemsworth, who joined his wife, Elsa Pataky. Check out some of the best-dressed, fun, and romantic couples that stole the show.