Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends the Met Gala alone; explains why his wife skipped it

Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham have become fixtures of the Met Gala. The couple has attended the past three galas together, often coordinating outfits and enjoying the experience of showcasing fashion forward looks. Last night, Brooklyn attended the gala on his own, and provided an explanation why Nicola skipped out on the gala.

©GettyImages



Brooklyn at the Met Gala

Brooklyn shared an Instagram story with an explanation as to why Nicola was missing. “Missing my beautiful wife tonight as my date, but happy she’s with Naunni x can’t wait to see you both tomorrow baby,” he wrote on his Instagram story, referring to Nicola’s grandmother. The post also served as a moment to showcase his outfit, which was a cream colored Dior suit, one of the most popular colors of the evening.

He also discussed Nicola’s absence with the press, joking that while he was missing her, he would have no problem being entertained at the gala. “Guess I’ll have to settle for all these beautiful celebrities instead,” he said.

Brooklyn and Nicola’s history at the Met Gala

©GettyImages



Brooklyn and Nicola at last year’s Met Gala

Brooklyn and Nicola have attended three Met Galas together. Last year, the couple dressed up in complimenting black and white outfits. The gala, which had the theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” was packed with black and white motifs considering Lagerfeld was one of the proponents of the look, being drawn to simple and elegant color pallettes.

For the occasion, Brooklyn wore a black suit with a trasluscent shirt that he accesorized with some delicate pearl necklaces. In the case of Nicola, she wore a white dress with some black details, including a bow on the hip and matching stockings. She accesorized her look with some striking jewelry, including a cross with diamonds embedded on it, pairing it with an elegant high bun that allowed for the jewelry and her neckline to stand out.