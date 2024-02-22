Nicola Peltz says Brooklyn Beckham ‘wants to be a dad’ following Victoria Beckham’s comments

Nicola Peltz is sharing her thoughts about expanding her family with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. The 29-year-old filmmaker is celebrating the premiere of her latest film ‘Lola,’ promoting the project in new interviews, where she also took a moment to talk about her personal life and the importance of family.

During her conversation with Nylon, Nicola revealed that Brooklyn is excited about their parenting journey. “I love that he really wants to be a dad,” she said to the publication. Nicola is known for being part of a big family, being the youngest of eight siblings, while Brooklyn is the oldest of four siblings, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Beckham.

Following their wedding, Brooklyn talked to People about his desire to have a big family as well. “I’ve always wanted to have a bunch of kids around. That’s something I really want to do,” he said. “And my dad was young when he had me. He was 23. And I’m 23 now. I’ve always wanted to be a young dad.”

Most recently, Brooklyn’s mom, Victoria Beckham, shared her thoughts about becoming a grandmother in the future, revealing that she thinks it will be some time until it happens. “Oh, Jesus! What?” she said to Vogue after being asked if she was ready to be a grandmother. “I don’t think it’s happening just yet,” she added.

Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham.

Nicola has a great relationship with Victoria and the rest of the family, as the pair previously stated in different interviews. “Family is everything to me, and I mean that with my whole heart,” Nicola said to Byrdie. “I’m so close to mine and Brooklyn’s family and I think there’s no better feeling than knowing you have a strong support system. It’s such a blessing, and I never take it for granted.”