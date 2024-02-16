Kim Kardashian describes the perfect man if she decides to marry again: ‘I know what a real relationship is’

Kim Kardashian might be ready to give love a second chance. The reality star, who has been rumored to be “getting serious” with Odell Beckham Jr., has revealed a list of the characteristics she is looking for in a man if she ever decides to marry again.

“There’ll be moods where I’m just like, ‘You know what? I understand my life is really big and I understand it takes a really, really, really special, unique person to want to deal with that,’” she said during a conversation on ‘This Life of Mine with James Corden.’

“I think my life is really fun and whoever comes in my life will have a really good time, but it’s a lot,” she explained to the host. “I’m not lonely, so I’m good. I have my kids, I have work, I have my family, but it would be nice to share your life with someone, but when you do, it’s such a big [commitment], I don’t take that lightly.”

Kim went on to explain that the perfect man for her doesn’t have to be famous, but is understandable with her lifestyle. “They would just have to really somehow understand what this life is,“ she said, adding that she enjoys ”the first stages of love,” but she knows “what a real relationship is.”

She also said that while she has a list, she is “not so delusional” to believe someone will have all the characteristics she is looking for; “Accountable for actions. Takes accountability. Good teeth. Can hold their own. I don’t have to babysit all the time. I mean, just a good genuine person that’s driven and has their own motivations in life to, the list is so long,” she said.

“Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful and good teeth,” as well as someone her “friends and family love,” she continued, mentioning a good “role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to.”

“I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let’s get facials together, can read a room, let’s do lasers, has their own s--- going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let’s do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth,” she concluded.