Tom Brady is 'casually dating' model Brooks Nader amid ongoing divorce

Retired NFL star Tom Brady, 46, has been seen “casually dating” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader, 27, according to an exclusive source speaking to Page Six. The budding romance has been a topic of intrigue, especially following reports by popular gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi, which first noted the pair’s public outings.

While the initial sightings left their relationship ambiguous, our insider confirms that Brady and Nader are romantically involved. However, the source emphasizes that the relationship is “nothing serious” at this point, suggesting that the two are taking things slowly.

The news of their fling comes amid Nader’s ongoing divorce from Billy Haire, adding a layer of complexity to the situation. Despite the personal challenges, it seems both Nader and Brady are exploring their connection in a low-key manner, opting for casual dates rather than a full-blown relationship.

Brady, who retired from professional football earlier this year, has been adjusting to life off the field, and this new chapter with Nader marks an intriguing development in his post-NFL journey.

In 2023, Brady and supermodel Gisele Bündchen rparted ways after building a famality together. At the time, the Brazilian shared her challenges after her public divorce from NFL quarterback. The 43-year-old beauty opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage’s dissolution and the additional burden of caring for her ailing parents.

“It’s been very tough on my family. It’s been a lot — in every area of my life,” Bündchen disclosed to People. “I feel like whenever it rains, it pours. With all the different twists and turns that life takes, all we can do is the best we can given what happens in our surroundings.”

Bündchen and Brady, who were married for 13 years, parted ways amid an “epic fight” triggered by Brady’s decision to come out of retirement from the NFL. The couple shares two children, 13-year-old son Benjamin and 10-year-old daughter Vivian. From his previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan, Gisele has also maintained a close relationship with Brady’s eldest child, 16-year-old Jack.

Brady then began dating Irina Shayk. After the pair were spotted in Los Angeles, sources close to the Brazilian supermodel revealed how she reacted to the news. According to the insider, Bündchen is unbothered by the alleged new relationship. “Why wouldn’t she be happy for Tom? She divorced him. It is helpful to her freedom that he moved on,” the source told TMZ. According to the source, Bündchen and Shayk know each other professionally and are on friendly terms, but they are not close friends.

During a lecture at the VTEX event in São Paulo, Brazil, the Latina supermodel fought back tears while discussing with the co-founder of VTEX, Mariano Gomide, her “challenges to conquer the world, her job in defense of nature, and her journey of example in entrepreneurship.”

In 2024, Bündchen voiced her disappointment following the Netflix roast of her ex-husband. The event, intended to be a lighthearted affair celebrating Brady’s career, took an unexpected turn as jokes about their past marriage surfaced, drawing Bündchen’s concern. According to a source close to Bündchen, the 43-year-old model, known for her role as a protective mother, expressed deep disappointment over what she perceived as disrespectful portrayals of her family during the roast. The source emphasized that Bündchen’s primary concern remains her children, who may have been affected by the content aired during the show.