Gisele Bündchen gets emotional about her divorce for the first time: ‘The death of my dream’

Gisele Bündchen is opening up about the new chapter of her life following her controversial divorce with Tom Brady. The supermodel shared her thoughts for the first time, revealing that she is ready to spread her “wings and fly,” after experiencing the death of her “dream,” in reference to her failed relationship.

During a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the 42-year-old model got emotional talking about her divorce. “It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?” she said. “I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did.”

She went on to explain that she gave everything to achieve her dream, and after working nonstop in the modeling business, she wanted to dive into wifedom and motherhood. “When I met Tom, I was 26 years old, and I wanted a family. I felt so ready,” she admitted, adding that they met on a “blind date.”

Gisele said to the publication that she has “no regrets” about her life with Brady, as she made her dreams come true of becoming a mom. “We are a team … and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it,” adding that they continued to be amicable. “We’re not playing against each other.”

She explained that there is not a specific reason for the divorce, and there is a much bigger picture to look at. “As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle.”

“When you love someone, you don’t put them in a jail and say, ‘You have to live this life.’ You set them free to be who they are, and if you want to fly the same direction, then that’s amazing,” Gisele concluded. “I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”