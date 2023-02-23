Tom and Vivian Brady share updates on their ‘daddy-daughter date’

Tom Brady is making the most of his time with his children. The former football player shared some updates on his “daddy-daughter” date with Vivian,10, the daughter he shares with Gisele Bündchen. Brady shared some photos that show the two having fun and making the most out of their snow getaway.

Brady and his daughter Vivian

Brady shared a couple of photos on his Instagram stories, showing that he and Vivian are somewhere snowy and perfect for a ski trip. The photo alongside Vivian shows the two bundled up for the weather, wearing all of the appropriate gear, including face coverings, glasses, helmets and coats. While Vivian’s outfit is made out of a colorful pink and purple camo, Brady’s coat is green. “Daddy daughter date,” reads the text over the image, which also features a heart and a skiing man emoji.

A second photo shows a beautiful view of the snowy mountains. “Powder day,” he wrote over it, tacking on a praying hands emoji.

Tom Brady on a snowy getaway

Earlier this year, Brady announced he was retiring from professional football for good. The former NFL player shared an emotional video on his Instagram where he kept it brief, thanking everyone who’d followed his career. He talked about his future in the podcast “Let’s Go!” sharing that he was excited to explore a new side of his life.

“I look forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being,” he said. “I’ll feel some different things, I’m sure, as things go along, but you know, I’m doing great.”

“My friend says the future happens a day at a time, and I think with any great chapter that ends, there’s another great opportunity ahead,” he added.