Tom Brady shares what his mornings look like following split from Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady is a cat daddy! The retired football star recently adopted two adorable kittens that look like siblings. On Wednesday, he posted a video on his Instagram story showing the cats wrestling. “Vivi wins again,” he wrote on the video.



©Tom Brady





Brady tagged the Tampa Humane Society which means he rescued the adorable purr machines. He also thanked his friends Logan Ryan and Ashley Ryan, who are married. “This is what my mornings are like now,” Brady wrote.



©Tom Brady





Logan is a two times Super Bowl champion who created the Ryan Animal Rescue. It seems like the pet-advocating couple convinced the single dad to get the meowing felines.



The former Buccaneers star, who shared a crpytic quote about love on Valentine’s day, has changed drastically over the last few months. After infamously retiring and unretiring from football in March 2022, he parted ways with Gisele Bündchen, who has started making headlines with her Jiujitsu trainer. They finalized the split on October 28, 2022.



He finished the NFL season, but his game-playing was met with some criticism. The dad of 3 finally retired on February 21 promising it was “for good.”

Along with the cats, Brady has been getting his feet wet with acting and producing. He executive produced and acted in 80 For Brady, which starred Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno, Sally Field, and Jane Fonda.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that his 199 productions are one of the producers for an upcoming limited series about John Madden. Directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Alex Sohn, it will tell the life story of the “Hall of Fame Raiders head coach, groundbreaking broadcaster, and video game icon,” per Deadline.

“I grew up admiring John Madden, first as a coach, then as a commentator. I loved John’s passion for the game, especially his insatiable appetite for educating audiences about football. He welcomed fans with that warm smile, infectious laugh, and exceptional knowledge of the game, making everyone feel as if John were watching the broadcast right next to them on their living room sofa,” Tom said of the upcoming project.

“On behalf of 199 Productions, I’m honored to collaborate with Virginia and Mike Madden, my co-founder at Religion of Sports, Gotham Chopra, and the rest of the creative team, in telling the iconic story of a family man who revolutionized not only the game but the culture of football.”