Pet of the week: Meet the most adorable Bob Ross impersonator

Chances are you have probably seen this adorable dog on social media. Known worldwide for being “the Bob Ross of dogs,” this poodle mix is a total star with the best style. Agador is a maltipoo based in New York City, and online users can’t get enough of his incredible outfits and adorable poses.

With many of his videos reaching millions of views, Agador has gained popularity for his curls and vintage looks. “He actually looks like an old date my friend set up with in the 80s,” one person wrote under his latest video, while someone commented, “this dog has more class and sophistication than any man on earth!”

Agador’s owners are always pampering him and choosing the best ensembles, sharing his adventures around the city, going on vacation, or simply chilling at home. “He is straight out of the 70s perm and all,” one of his fans said, adding “this is the most beautiful walking chicken nugget.”

Apart from sharing some incredible fashion moments on social media, Agador has been featured in a number of publications and has collaborated with brands and celebrities, including Katy Perry.

Fans of the adorable pooch have seen him in real life and have recognized him instantly, as it was previously mentioned by his owners to The New York Times. “It makes him instantly recognizable. People stop us on the street and say, ‘I follow that dog on Instagram!’”