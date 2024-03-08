Gisele Bündchen refuses to answer questions about her rumored boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bündchen is not ready to share details about her rumored relationship with Joaquim Valente. Headlines have been buzzing with reports about the model and jujitsu instructor since her public divorce from Tom Brady. While fans are eager to know more about their relationship, she is keeping a tight lip on the matter.



Bündchen, who cried talking about the divorce, spoke to Robin Roberts for the thirty-minute special, IMPACT x Nightline: Gisele Bündchen: Climbing the Mountain, and Roberts told viewers when she asked the model about her rumored relationship she refused to share any details.

She did, however, share some insight, revealing that she is open to the idea of opening her heart again. When Roberts asked the mother of two if she would be “able to open up her heart again to someone,” she responded with a smile, “Right now, really my priority is my kids and creating this beautiful sanctuary for my family, but then yes, why not?” “Life is full of surprises. I don’t have a crystal ball that says what will happen tomorrow, but yes,” she continued.



The model has been shutting down rumors for a year, telling Vanity Fair in March 2023, “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

A year later, all signs have pointed to them being a couple. A source told Page Six they saw them kissing on Valentine’s Day in their Miami neighborhood.

Now, the topic of discussion has moved from if they are dating, to for how long. A close source to the athlete recently revealed to the DailyMail that Tom has “accepted” his ex-wife’s romance with Valente, adding that it started “years ago,” indicating that it possibly started before they finalized their divorce.

The former couple filed for divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, parting ways while co-parenting 14-year-old Benjamin, and 11-year-old Vivian.