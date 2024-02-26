Tom Brady knew about Gisele Bündchen’s romance with Joaquim Valente ‘years ago’: Report

It seems Tom Brady was aware of Gisele Bündchen’s romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor. The former couple filed for divorce in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, sharing the unexpected news, and parting ways while co-parenting 14-year-old Benjamin, and 11-year-old Vivian.

A close source to the athlete recently revealed to the Daily Mail that the pair are amicable following the divorce, and Tom has “accepted” his ex-wife’s romance with Joaquim Valente, adding that it started “years ago,” indicating that it possibly started before they finalized their divorce.

“If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it,” the source shared with the Daily Mail, as Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce in June 2023.

“Tom and Joaquim are not friends — but Joaquim is around his kids, so Tom has to find the good in him and does believe he is a good guy,” the source went on to say, sharing what Tom thinks about Joaquim. “If Joaquim ever becomes a father figure to his kids, Tom will be able to adapt.”

Gisele previously shared her thoughts about Joaquim during an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that they were friends. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy,” she said to the publication in March 2023.

“I’m so grateful to know all of [the Valente brothers], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” the supermodel said.