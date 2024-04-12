Tom Brady opens up about his experience as a father; ‘You get better’

Tom Brady believes parenting gets easier with time and some practice. In a recent appearance at a podcast, Brady discussed his experience as a father, and how growing older and having more experience with kids allows parents to be better at their jobs.

©GettyImages



Brady and his kids

Brady was recently featured on the podcast “DeepCut with VicBlends,” where he talked about his role as a father to his three kids: Jack, Ben and Vivian. "You get better as a parent, I think, because, you know, when you’re a young parent, you don’t really know what you’re doing. You’re winging it. You’re trying to wing it," he said.

“So, I think when you become a parent, you’re trying new things for the first time. You’re going through all these things for the first time, so you don’t exactly know always the right thing to say. As you go, you get a little bit better at it, you get a little more understanding of it, and you try to just continue to kind of refresh your skills as a parent.”

Like a true athlete, Brady revealed that he’d conduct various self-assessments over the years, checking in on his performance as a parent. "'Am I listening or am I talking? Am I mentoring or am I disciplining? Am I holding them accountable or am I letting them get away with things?'" he said.

More about Brady’s kids

Brady is a devoted father, often sharing posts of his children and their achievements. Jack is his eldest and is 16 years old. He had him with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan. Jack is also interested in football, with his dad often sharing photos of him in gear.

Brady had two kids with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen: Benjamin and Vivian. Ben is 14 and while he recently decided to play football, earlier in his life, he would clash with is dad due to having different interests. "The reality is that Benny just likes different things. And it's great because now I just have to go do what he wants to do,” said Brady.

His youngest is Vivian, who’s 11. "That little girl owns my day — owns my life," he said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.