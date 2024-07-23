Katie Holmes introduces an adorable new family member

Katie Holmes has a new family member. The filmmaker and actress shared a photo of her adorable new pet on social media, prompting reactions from her friends and followers.

Holmes shared the photo of her new pet on Instagram, showing a stunning white cat with grey paws. She shared the pet's name in the caption. "Eleanor," she wrote, adding a heart emoji. The photos show Holmes lying down on the floor, looking at the camera and her pet, with her hair tied up in a high bun. She appeared to be wearing comfortable clothes, with a blue and white striped button-up making an appearance on the frame.

Friends and followers were quick to drop likes and hearts in the comments section. "Cat friends are the best of friends," wrote someone.

While it's possible for Eleanor to have been living with Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise, it's likely that the pet was recently adopted or purchased. The past few months have been emotional for Holmes, who's dealing with a significant change in her life. Suri is getting ready to leave home and will be moving out of the state within the coming months.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise and her boyfriend Toby Cohen

More details about Suri's future

Suri graduated from LaGuardia High School in June, with the ceremony attended by Holmes and her maternal grandparents. It was revealed on a classmate's TikTok that Suri would be attending college in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She'll be attending Carnegie Mellon, one of the most prestigious colleges in the country, and she'll be pursuing the arts like her parents, Holmes and Tom Cruise. She appears to have a dance major.

Suri and Holmes have been living in New York since 2012. The two have become New York icons, often being photographed by the paparazzi in stylish outfits and carrying out various errands. While Suri will likely miss the city, she's embarking on an exciting new chapter, one that will likely bring her closer to her dream career.