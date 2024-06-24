Katie Holmes celebrates Suri Cruise at high school graduation ceremony

Suri Cruise, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, marked a significant milestone in her life by attending her graduation ceremony at the United Palace. Clad in a vibrant red gown and classic Converse sneakers, Suri stood in line with her fellow graduates, exuding a blend of casual elegance and youthful joy. Although she changed her footwear to high-heeled sandals, she could showcase her unique style and individuality.

© Backgrid/The Grosby Group Suri Cruise attends her graduation ceremony

Suri appeared to be in high spirits throughout the event, smiling and engaging with her classmates. Her mother, Katie Holmes, was also present, capturing the celebratory moments and beaming with pride. The mother-daughter duo posed for photos, and their close bond was evident as they embraced this special day together. Katie's supportive presence undoubtedly contributed to Suri's joyful demeanor despite the absence of her father, Tom Cruise.

© Backgrid/The Grosby Group Suri Cruise attends her graduation ceremony.

Tom Cruise, meanwhile, was recently spotted enjoying himself at a Taylor Swift concert in the U.K. The actor was seen in the company of several other stars, including Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and Travis Kelce. The group appeared to be having a fantastic time.

How is Tom Cruise's relationship with his daughter Suri?

The days when Suri Cruise was a little girl are long gone. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes is now heading to college. Since her parents' separation in 2012, the young girl has lived with her mother in New York, leading a relatively quiet life despite being the daughter of Hollywood celebrities. Since the divorce, Katie Holmes has handled her professional commitments and the primary role in raising her child. Although there has been no public statement from either parent, it has been speculated that there is no contact between father and daughter.

© James Devaney/WireImage Katie Holmes, Tom Cruise, and Suri Cruise visit Schenley Plaza's carousel on October 8, 2011, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

According to sources close to Katie and her daughter, the young woman hasn't seen her father for ten years. Their last public photo is from August 2012, when he took her to Disney. They may have met since then, as there's no photographic evidence to prove it.

After their separation, Tom focused on his career, and little has been known about his romantic life since the breakup. Rumors suggest that Scientology played a role in their separation and the estrangement of their daughter.

© James Devaney/WireImage Suri Cruise and Tom Cruise visited the Charles River Basin on October 10, 2009, in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Reports of estrangement between Tom Cruise and his daughter emerged in 2014 and intensified the following year. In 2015, the actor revealed that he hadn't been able to see Suri because of his busy filming schedule for "Mission: Impossible—Rogue Nation." His representative confirmed that private father-daughter meetings were conducted to protect Suri, as reported in Spanish by HOLA! Americas.